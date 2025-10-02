10/2/25 - Trusting Your Intuition in Life & Business

This month’s Creator Retreat workshop explored intuition as a sixth sense and the integration of all five senses working together to guide decision-making.
The Nature of Intuition: A River Crossing Story
The session opened with a powerful teaching story about hiking Maui’s 13 Crossings trail. While carefully watching each step on slippery river rocks, pa…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Creator Retreat to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.